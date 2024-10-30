Browns Making Big Mistake With Potential Budding Defensive Star
By Jovan Alford
The 2024 season has not been one to remember for the Cleveland Browns through the first two months. The Browns are one of several teams with at least two wins heading into Week 9.
Cleveland’s offense has been one of the big issues plaguing this team as many expected them to be better after what they saw in 2023. As for the defense, they’ve been solid against the pass (200.6 yards per game allowed –12th fewest), but not great at stopping the run (125.9 yards per game allowed – 15th- most in the NFL).
Outside the Browns’ secondary, their next best position group is their defensive line, stacked with guys like Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith. While Garrett and Smith get all the attention, second-year defensive end Isaiah McGuire has started to make some noise this season.
The former fourth-round pick has 14 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble, and a half-sack this season.
While those numbers may not scream productive player, McGuire has been one of the Browns’ top-graded defenders on PFF, despite playing less than 30 percent of snaps.
In Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme, one could argue that McGuire could be a future star. But he’s currently being blocked by Smith and Ogba Okoronkwo. Smith has seen his name pop up in trade rumors over the last few weeks, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s traded at the deadline.
If the Browns move on from Smith, it opens up more opportunities for McGuire. However, if they don’t get rid of Smith, you can make the case that the second-year defender should be playing more than Okoronkwo.
The 29-year-old Okoronkwo has posted 10 combined tackles, three quarterback hits, three QB pressures, two tackles for loss, and two sacks in eight games this season. His stats aren’t far off from McGuire, but he’s seen his snaps moderately increase since Week 5.
The Browns’ drafting has been sketchy over the past few years, but they’ve found a potential diamond in the rough with McGuire.
