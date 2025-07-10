Browns May Have Already Hit the Mother Lode with New 2nd-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns have rookies reporting CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio, on July 18 for training camp. Veterans join them on July 22 as they start preparing for the 2025 season.

The Browns had seven players drafted back in April, which added some nice young talent to the roster. In the second round, they had two picks, where they drafted LB Carson Schwesinger and RB Quinshon Judkins.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah done for the 2025 season after being placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, Cleveland had a huge void at LB, and Carson Schwesinger was drafted with the 33rd overall pick. Despite being around for a couple of practices, he already looks like an outstanding addition.

Carson Schwesinger Looks Like a Great Asset

Schwesinger will immediately step in as a starter and wasted no time showcasing his skillset on the field. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com had great things to say about the rookie. Pluto said, "He could be…special right away: That’s what I heard about Carson Schwesinger…The Browns believe he can start immediately at middle linebacker. [The Browns] believe he is as advanced at this early stage as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during his rookie season.”

During an OTA practice in May, the UCLA product was seen picking off fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel in the end zone.

Schwesinger has elite play recognition skills with the speed to track down ball carriers with ease. He can diagnose route concepts and will follow the quarterback's eyes to make a play on the ball, like he did in that OTA practice.

In 38 college games (10 starts), he racked up 163 total tackles, 11 TFLs, five sacks, three pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Cleveland likes to have that athletic defender in the middle of the field. JOK brought that kind of speed, but since he's slated to miss the season, Schwesinger can easily step in and provide a similar play style.

The fact that members of the organization believe he's more advanced than where Owusu-Koramoah was as a rookie is high praise. The 25-year-old finished with 76 total tackles, three TFLs, 1.5 sacks, while owning a 76.5 overall grade (16th among 199 graded LBs), 78.7 run defense grade (8th among 199 graded LBs), and a 67.4 coverage grade (37th among 199 graded LBs) per PFF in 2021.

Training camp is the next place where Schwesinger can build off a strong spring, but the arrows are already pointing up.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: