Browns Miss Out on Perfect Veteran Free Agent in Latest Offseason Mistake

Despite desperately needing upgrades on their offensive line, the Cleveland Browns decided not to devote any resources to the position. The left tackle remains a weakness for the Browns as they hope to improve upon the disastrous 3-14 season.

Considering the quarterback options for the team for next season, having elite protection will be more important than ever. Yet, GM Andrew Berry continued to ignore the key position in free agency and the draft.

On Tuesday, the Browns let another opportunity pass right by them. One of the few remaining quality veterans in free agency signed elsewhere as DJ Humphries agreed to a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Browns Should Have Signed DJ Humphries to Compete With Dawand Jones

Humphries became a free agent after spending the final stretch of last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a midseason addition by the Chiefs after their struggles in the offensive line and started two games at left tackle and appeared in two postseason games.

Yet, the 31-year-old veteran wasn't a solution to Kansas City's problems as he struggled with his new team, receiving a 44.8 PFF grade in his limited snaps.

Before his failed Chiefs stint, however, Humphries was a long-time starter at LT for the Cardinals. In his eight seasons in Arizona, the veteran offensive lineman played in 98 games and made a Pro Bowl in 2021. As recently as 2023, he was a quality left tackle, receiving a 62.5 grade on PFF.

The Browns are projected to start Dawand Jones at left tackle with Cornelius Lucas and Lorenzo Thompson as other potential options. Jones struggled in his role last season and is coming off a season-ending ankle fracture. There are questions about whether he is a starting-caliber left tackle.

Bringing in a veteran starter like Humphries on a one-year deal to compete with Jones for the job would have been a smart decision by the Browns front office.

