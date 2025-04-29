NFL Announces Unexpected Shedeur Sanders News in Browns' Draft Aftermath

Every NFL team, including the Cleveland Browns, passed on selecting former University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders multiple times until Cleveland made the call to choose the signal caller with the 144th overall pick, as we know.

There are many theories out there as to why Sanders fell as far as he did but we are not here to dive into those opinions. The fact of the matter is, the NFL Draft has come and gone, and all that is important now for Sanders is making the most of the opportunity he has in front of him with the Browns.

While it won't have any impact in where he falls in the pecking order of Cleveland's quarterback room, Browns fans have helped make Sanders feel welcome as he makes his transition to the NFL by making his jersey one of the highest-selling of any rookie, per NFLShop.com.

Shedeur Sanders is top 3 in rookie jersey sales after the draft 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WeKJWB0MWn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 28, 2025

Shedeur Sanders Top 3 in Rookie Jersey Sales

When you take into consideration that Sanders' jersey didn't come available until two days after every player on this list, as the rest of the top-10 is made up of first-round picks, it is not out of the question to think that Cleveland's final selection from the 2025 NFL Draft could continue to move up the list and hit No. 1.

The progression of Sanders leading up to training camp and into the preseason will be one of the most talked about things across the landscape of the NFL leading up to the 2025 campaign. It is far too early to tell just where Sanders will fit in the team's depth chart but it is safe to say that it will continue to be discussed by fans and pundits for quite some time, as he is one of the more polarizing prospects to enter the league in years.

In the end, that should only lead to huge numbers when it comes to merchandise sales which is certainly something that the Browns and the Haslam family will be happy to see.

