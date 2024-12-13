Browns' Most Unreliable Starter is Replaced in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their most disappointing season in years, and the fans have already started to turn their attention to the offseason. There are massive questions that need to be answered about the coaching staff, quarterback, and various key positions.
The 2025 NFL Draft is the best way to address some of these concerns. Thanks to their disastrous record at 3-10 right now, the Browns will likely have a top-10 pick in the draft. Depending on how the last four weeks of the season go, the Browns could have a chance to select in the top five, giving them an increased opportunity to land a real difference-maker.
That is exactly what they did in ESPN's latest mock draft by Field Yates. With the No. 5 overall pick, Yates mocks standout offensive lineman out of Texas, Kelvin Banks Jr. to the Browns.
"Banks is my top-ranked offensive tackle, and he has excellent footwork, quickness, movement skills and anchoring ability against power rushers off the edge. He gave up pressure on just 0.3% of dropbacks this season, the best among all FBS offensive tackles."- Field Yates, ESPN
Even though many Browns fans may prefer targeting a quarterback in the draft, that may be unrealistic. Cleveland still needs to resolve the Deshaun Watson problem, and it may be hard to find an elite quarterback unless you are picking in the top three of the draft. After Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, there might not be a QB worthy of going at the very top of the draft.
Plus, drafting an offensive lineman in the first round has the benefit of finally replacing Jedrick Wills Jr. The former first-round pick of Cleveland, Wills has been one of the most frustrating starters for the Browns in recent years. He has been injury-prone, going in and out of the lineup all season. He received a ton of backlash by making a "business decision" earlier in the season by refusing to play through an injury.
The Browns have given up the second-most sacks in the league this season. There is a clear need for upgrades in the offensive line. It makes sense to invest significant resources there in the offseason. Whether the front office agrees remains to be seen.