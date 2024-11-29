Browns Must Prepare to Let Injury-Prone Defender Walk After Latest Issue
By Jovan Alford
The three-win Cleveland Browns are trying to start a winning streak after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.
However, it won’t be easy for the Browns as they are banged up and will face the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, who are fighting for a playoff spot. Cleveland could be without several players, including safety Juan Thornhill.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Thornhill injured his calf on Monday and doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to play against the Broncos. However, Cabot adds the veteran defender is trending in the right direction.
As you can imagine, Browns fans weren’t exactly excited about Thornhill potentially missing Monday night’s game. Some fans voiced their displeasure on social media and want him gone after this season.
The veteran defensive back missed five games earlier this season after being placed on injured reserve in Week 1 because of a calf injury.
The 29-year-old Thornhill has struggled to play a full season with the Browns, appearing in 17 games across his first two seasons in Cleveland. In 2023, Thornhill signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns after spending the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thornhill isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until 2026, but he has a potential out in his deal for 2025, which Cleveland might take up as they could shake up the roster in the offseason.
Thornhill has recorded 32 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a QB hit, and a pass deflection in six games this season. However, the former Chiefs defender hasn’t fared well in pass coverage, possessing a 149.3 pass rating allowed when targeted and giving up three receiving TDs.
If the Browns part ways with Thornhill in the offseason, they could turn the starting job over to Ronnie Hickman or maybe find a replacement in the NFL draft or free agency.
