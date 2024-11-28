Browns Release 1st Week 13 Injury Report on Thanksgiving
By Joe Summers
The Browns released their first Week 13 injury report for Monday Night Football against the Broncos, featuring several key players who may not suit up for the key matchup in front of a national audience.
Perhaps most notably, both WR Cedric Tillman and TE Geoff Swaim are still in concussion protocol while LT Jed Willis isn't practicing. Willis is an important player to watch, as his status helps determine how effective the offense can be.
S Juan Thornhill, who spent time on the injured reserve list, didn't participate in practice due to a calf injury, the same one that's caused him to miss significant time.
Browns Release Thanksgiving Injury Report Ahead of MNF vs. Broncos
Regardless of whether or not these players suit up, it's clear the Browns have significant injuries that need to be dealt with. There are rumored debates about benching Jameis Winston for Dorian Thompson-Robinson for an evaluation, but most fans know that's a foolish task.
If Cleveland wants to "evaluate" Thompson-Robinson, how could they with significant injuries? It's a lose-lose situation for one of the NFL's worst franchises, echoing the problems that've plagued them in the Jimmy Haslam era.
Regardless, optimism remains the Browns could be competitive next year provided they find a way to bench Deshaun Watson. He's a plague on the franchise and an injury to Tillman doesn't help matters. Should these four notable players be able to participate in Monday Night Football, Cleveland will have a better look at what they're dealing with when facing a playoff squad.
It's unlikely that Tillman, Swaim, Willis, and especially Thornhill will play. That makes things an uphill battle for the Browns, who are 5.5-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Thanksgiving.
More Cleveland Browns News:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.