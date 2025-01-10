Browns Must Turn to Rival QB After Latest Deshaun Watson Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns have their work cut for them this offseason. After logging a 3-14 campaign in 2024, the Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There's a bunch of different ways they can go with that selection. Many draft experts will be mocking either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to the Browns, but stud WR/CB Travis Hunter is another exciting option.
We are three months away from the NFL Draft but on Friday, the Browns were hit with some bad news surrounding Deshaun Watson. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again and his status for the 2025 season is in serious jeopardy.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Tears Achilles Again
Watson first tore his Achilles in October but with a second one happening less than 3 months later, his career may be in doubt. With a huge void at QB, the Browns should look into Pittsburgh's Justin Fields.
Fields is going to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and the Browns would be wise to check in on him. The Ohio State product spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears before getting shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers last March.
In 50 career games, Fields has compiled 7,780 passing yards with 45 passing touchdowns. He's also added 2,509 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. While he's been inconsistent thus far into his career, he would be a good choice as a one-year starter with the opportunity to showcase his skills and potentially lock down a long-term deal (Sam Darnold with Minnesota Vikings in 2024).
This injury may be career-ending for Watson, so the Browns must start looking elsewhere at the position. Fields has all the athletic tools needed to play in the NFL, and Kevin Stefanski is a great offensive mind. That duo could be enticing for the Browns come March.
It likely won't cost much to sign Fields as well since he still has to prove it on the football field. Questions around QB will be circulating all offseason long and Fields could be a good option for them.
