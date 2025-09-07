Browns' New Addition Already Worth Every Penny After Week 1

Coming up short always hurts. The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to that, considering the nickname of this very website is taken from an iconic video where Nick Polk calls the Browns' stadium the Factory of Sadness. Misery is in this team's DNA, maybe more so than any other team in the NFL. Coming up short, missing out on victories, and finding new ways to lose is this team's modus operandi.

Thankfully, there are always silver linings to the depression clouds that are the Cleveland Browns. To wit, the Browns of 2025 have a quarterback they can rely on. Joe Flacco may be 40 years old, he may be in his second stint with the team, and he may not have a lot of passing options around him, but he lacks talent around him; he makes up for it in accuracy and reliability.

Joe Flacco Was a Silver Lining in Browns' Disappointing Week 1 Loss

Throughout the game on Sunday, Flacco looked sharp, poised and made the right decision just about every play of the game. Yes, Flacco did have two turnovers to his name, but both of those interceptions came off the fingers of receivers he connected with; they were just unable to secure the ball.

Flacco outperformed Joe Burrow, while throwing just shy of 300 yards and completing just under 70% on the day. Had his receivers caught the balls they were thrown to as expected, he's very likely to have had no interceptions, a touchdown or two more, well over 300 yards, and closer to 80% completions.

Drops ruined his and the Browns' day. We saw what he can do, and if he's able to repeat this play in later weeks, the Browns may not be the dumpster fire that many thought they'd be. In fact, the Browns may be downright competitive, if and only if the receivers and tight ends on the team start catching balls like they're supposed to.

If they're able to pull that off, then the Browns' signing of Flacco for just $4+ million will be a real steal. Yet, if they fall apart, then it's possible that the Browns could trade Flacco to another team competing for a playoff spot. Either way, the signing of Flacco looks to have been a smart move.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: