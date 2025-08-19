Browns Playmaker Is the Biggest Winner from Joe Flacco Decision

The Cleveland Browns revealed their plans for the 2025 NFL season on Monday when they announced Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback. The announcement ends the QB1 competition the Browns have been holding throughout the offseason, and now the team's offense can properly prepare for Week 1 now that they know who'll be under center.

Having previously played for the Browns in 2023, Flacco already has some built-in chemistry with a handful of the team's pass-catchers. That includes on Cleveland playmaker who could be on track to have a major bounce-back performance now that he's reunited with the former Super Bowl MVP.

Browns TE David Njoku Is Biggest Winner of Joe Flacco Being QB1

There's a good chance that tight end David Njoku had a big smile on his face when Flacco was announced as the 2025 starting quarterback. The duo displayed plenty of chemistry during their brief time together during the 2023 campaign, and Cleveland fans would love nothing more for them to rekindle that magic.

The Browns brought Flacco in late during the season after losing Deshaun Watson to injury, and watching P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson fail as Watson's replacements. The former 2008 first-rounder made five consecutive starts from Week 13 to 17, leading Cleveland to a 4-1 record that played a big role in the team's playoff berth.

Flacco's immediate chemistry with Njoku played a big role during that successful stretch. The ex-Miami (FL) product was targeted 45 times during that time, hauling in 30 catches for 390 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs. Njoku even had three contests that saw him finish with 90-plus yards, including a pair where he hit the 100-yard mark — the only times he accomplished the feat that season.

Without Flacco's help, Njoku may not have earned his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance.

A reunion with Flacco could be the fuel Njoku needs to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign. The 29-year-old TE was held to 11 appearances due to hamstring and knee injuries, resulting in his finishing with 64 catches for 505 yards and five TDs. His yards per reception dropped from 10.9 to 7.9 compared to the previous season, and he even averaged nearly 10 fewer yards per game, too.

It didn't help that Njoku had to deal with four different starting QBs, so hopefully, consistently playing with Flacco helps improve his numbers across the board.

A tight end is often a quarterback's best friend, and the Njoku-Flacco tandem proved that's true not that long ago. Turning back the clock and bringing that chemistry back to the Browns' passing game will give the team its best chance to start the 2025 season on a high note.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: