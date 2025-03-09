Browns' Next Move is Obvious After Myles Garrett Contract News

The Cleveland Browns' long standoff with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is officially over.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Browns signed Garrett to a record contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland through 2030 at an average of $40 million per year. It includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

This deal has far-reaching impacts. The Browns were already cash-strapped and now have even less money to play with. As a result, their next move feels like an obvious one with free agency set to begin this week.

Browns Must Reunite With QB Joe Flacco After Myles Garrett Contract Extension

The Browns had previously been tied to Kirk Cousins and other veteran quarterbacks as they try to find an answer under center for 2025. With Garrett back on the books, it's hard to imagine Cleveland being able to afford pricey options like Cousins or Sam Darnold.

Fortunately, the Browns still have a reliable veteran that they could sign in Joe Flacco. Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted that Flacco is on Cleveland's radar and would welcome a return to the organization. He was beloved by fans and led the team to the playoffs but is currently unsigned. In all likelihood, he could return on a cheap one-year deal while the Browns try to develop a younger signal caller.

At 40 years old, Flacco is obviously not a long-term solution but could certainly be a short-term one. Especially if Jameis Winston signs elsewhere, Cleveland won't have many faces they could turn to at QB. Flacco knows the offense, has been successful recently, and is a respected voice in the locker room.

Garrett's commitment to the franchise means there's less pressure to instantly field a contender, meaning Flacco could be a stop-gap starter while the Browns build the rest of the roster and prepare for contention.

They'd still need to find a quarterback of the future, but Flacco would give them time to not panic. Unless the front office has something unexpected planned, a reunion with Flacco is the most logical next move.

