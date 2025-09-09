Browns' Next Move Is Obvious After Denzel Ward's Contract Restructure

The Cleveland Browns made a surprise move on Tuesday, opting to restructure the contract of star corner Denzel Ward. While this isn't an unusual decision, the timing is a bit odd for a rebuilding team. It suggests a desire to make another move, whether in free agency or the trade market. Cleveland has no shortage of potential positions they could improve in the next weeks of the season. However, fans will be quick to point out the shortage at the receiver position. Veteran Joe Flacco has very few trusted targets and could use at least one reliable veteran.

A piece of what is so fun about having Flacco starting is the lack of fear from the aging quarterback. He understands that this is a short-term position and has no problem with letting the ball fly. It doesn't matter who is playing at receiver or tight end; they are going to have a chance to make a big play if they can find a bit of space, leading to speculation about a potential reunion with a former receiver who had a well-covered divorce from the franchise.

Browns Should Consider a Reunion with Current Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Former Browns receiver Odell Beckham isn't the most popular figure in Cleveland based on his exit from the franchise. There were questions about whether or not there was a fallout with Baker Mayfield and frustration at inconsistent production. This led to Odell's exit and helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl. Short stints with Baltimore and Miami followed before the veteran was unable to find a role throughout the first week of the season.

Attempting a reunion when neither side has anything to lose makes a level of sense. Perhaps Flacco's fearless play style will breathe some life back into the career of Beckham. Best case, the receiver turns back the clock, and you're able to trade him ahead of the deadline for some level of return. There simply isn't anything to be lost with the Browns needing a receiver and Beckham being the most interesting name remaining on the market.

For Ward, this isn't a huge surprise after the corner signed a massive $100 million extension. Opening up cap space doesn't change anything other than pushing more money into the future for the star corner. The need for the move still tracks back to Deshaun Watson and the quarterback's deal that will go down as one of the worst in history. Until this comes off the books, the Browns are going to have to continue to be creative with their cap space.

Currently, there is enough space not only to sign Beckham but perhaps another impact veteran. The more pieces like this the franchise adds, the better. Not only does it give itself a chance to find surprise contributors, but it can also add trade chips you can turn into future draft picks. It is clear this remains a rebuilding year for a team that now has the needed room to search for possible upgrades.

