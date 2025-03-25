Browns' No. 2 Pick Decision Just Got a Lot More Complicated

We are only a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and we still have no idea what the Cleveland Browns are planning with the No. 2 overall pick. While many Browns fans were hoping for Miami QB Cam Ward to be available, that seems less and less likely to be the case. The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported that the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 overall pick, are laser-focused on Ward.

The Titans have their head coach, GM, team president and more from their football staff here at Miami. In case you wanted more of a tell, the Titans also have their in-house TV and website production team here for Cam Ward. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 24, 2025

Titans Almost Certainly Picking Cam Ward With No. 1 Overall Pick

Jackson revealed that the Titans attended the University of Miami Pro Day at the highest level. The team president, head coach, GM, in-house TV, and website production team were all there to watch Ward. After the Heisman Trophy Finalist's workout, he said that he gave the Titans "all [they] needed to see" and that he was "solidifying" his spot as the top pick.

At this point, the Browns can safely assume that Ward will not be there for them at No. 2. The leading candidates for them will be Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, two-way star Travis Hunter, and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

While Sanders is considered to have a ton of upside, he is not as safe and polished of a pick as Ward. The Browns can either get a true difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball in Carter or Hunter or roll the dice with another quarterback in Sanders.

Considering that the Browns are in win-now mode, going with a veteran QB like Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins rather than an unproven Sanders for the next few seasons may make more sense. At the same time, if Sanders proves to be a superstar, Browns fans will find it difficult to take another massive loss.

Trading down and acquiring more draft capital in the meantime remains an option. If the Browns don't see a meaningful difference in the potential of these prospects, GM Andrew Berry could certainly go that route.

What happens on April 24 remains to be seen, but Ward being off the market certainly complicates matters for the Browns.

