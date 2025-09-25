Browns Got Perfect Bulletin Board Material from Lions OC Ahead of Week 4

The Cleveland Browns aim to extend their winning streak to two games as they face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, following an impressive victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

One of the keys to victory for the Browns will be containing the Lions’ rushing attack of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who went off for a combined 218 yards and four TDs on the ground against the Ravens.

It won’t be easy, but Cleveland has shown itself to be stout against the run (57.9 yards per game allowed) this season. However, Lions offensive coordinator John Morton feels otherwise and believes the Browns’ defense stands no chance against their running game in his comments on Thursday.

"I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet, Morton said via Coulton Pouncey of The Athletic. Our front right now, we're moving guys. I don't think they've seen a run game like ours yet. And, you know, we have patience. We stick with it. I think that's the biggest thing. Let's keep doing what we've been doing. We gotta do that so we can stay manageable."

Lions OC John Morton Throws Shade at Browns’ Defense Ahead of Week 4 Matchup

If you’re a player on the Browns’ defense or even defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, you've got to feel a certain type of way about Morton’s comments. The Lions’ offensive coordinator is disrespecting what Cleveland has done through the first three weeks, which is puzzling.

Granted, the Browns’ defense hasn’t faced a team yet this season with two starting-caliber running backs. However, the Lions shouldn’t overlook what the Browns did against Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs in consecutive seasons.

In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns’ defense held Henry to 23 yards on 11 carries (2.1 yards per carry) after he ripped off 169 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 vs. Buffalo. They also limited Lamar Jackson to 13 rushing yards on two carries, even though the Ravens QB was on point through the air.

Then, in last week’s win over the Packers, the Browns’ defense held Jacobs to a season-low 30 yards on 16 carries. Now, Jacobs was effective in the passing game with five receptions (nine targets) for 44 yards, but Cleveland was okay with that. In the previous two weeks, Jacobs had 84 and 66 yards on the ground.

Therefore, the Lions' offensive coordinator shouldn’t count his chickens before they hatch. While the Browns haven’t seen a two-headed monster at RB, Detroit’s offense hasn’t seen a front seven like Cleveland's, which features Myles Garrett, that is stymying running games to start the season.

That being said, we should be in store for a great, physical game on Sunday, as both teams will be looking to assert their will on the other.

