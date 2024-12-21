Browns' Perfect QB Target Reportedly Hitting Free Agency in Offseason
The Cleveland Browns are 3-11 on the season and have been eliminated from playoff contention. After finding a way to make the playoffs in 2023, that wasn't the case this season.
A big reason for that was the shaky production of the offense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was the starter from Weeks 1-7 but the offense failed to score more than 20 points in any of those games. Watson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Prior to going down with the injury, Watson completed 63% of his throws for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Now he has major rehab this offseason, and there will be big-time questions regarding his ability to be productive in 2025. In addition, Watson has a $72 million cap hit in 2025.
The outlook for the 2025 season has begun and on Saturday, the perfect QB target for Cleveland will reportedly hit the open market.
NFL News: Atlanta Expected to Release Kirk Cousins
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons are expected to release quarterback Kirk Cousins before his $10 million roster bonus is due on March 17.
This divorce looks nasty from the outside looking in. This past March, Cousins and the Falcons agreed to terms on a four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million fully guaranteed. The 36-year-old is one year removed from a torn Achilles himself when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
That has impacted his movement in the pocket, and Atlanta handed over the starting quarterback job to Michael Penix Jr. this week.
Despite all of this, Cousins is seventh in the NFL in passing yards (3,508) with 18 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Since he's going to get $27.5 million fully guaranteed in 2025 from Atlanta, he may not look to find the highest bidder. Instead, the location would be the most enticing option. Cleveland could be that choice. Cousins will be another year removed from his torn Achilles and would provide the Browns with better quarterback play than Watson can provide.
Jameis Winston is going to be a free agent as well, so the question marks at quarterback will be discussed once the season comes to an end.
Cousins is someone the Browns should seriously consider instead of just relying on Watson coming off a major injury. The Michigan State product is a better quarterback than Watson.
