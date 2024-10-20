Browns Reportedly Planning Bigger Role for Backup QB Amid Watson's Struggles
All eyes have been on the Cleveland Browns' starting QB situation, which has grown increasingly dire amid Deshaun Watson's obvious struggles. Cleveland has remained committed to the former Pro Bowler, though, much to fans' disappointment.
However, behind the scenes, it appears there's started to be a potential shift.
Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports reports second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson was told to be "extra prepared heading forward." This reveal came ahead of kickoff, when it was announced DTR would be the team's main backup in Week 7, with veteran Jameis Winston relegated to emergency quarterback duties.
Now, the instructions given to Thompson-Robinson don't necessarily mean Cleveland has any plans of starting him. After all, that advice could've solely been about taking the QB2 job over full-time. But, the Browns entrusting DTR as the main backup shows they're perfectly fine with him taking over in any instance where Watson can't be under center.
This surprise move allows Kevin Stefanski and co. to get a better look at Thompson-Robinson and evaluate his potential. The 2023 fifth-round pick's career has been a roller coaster to say the least, with a strong preseason ultimately leading to him starting during his rookie year, though a hip injury ended his campaign prematurely.
Then he entered the 2024 season as a bubble roster candidate with Winston and Tyler Huntley both signed in free agency. Yet, another impressive showing kept DTR around, but this time as the QB3 behind Watson.
Thompson-Robinson has flashed some exciting playmaking, and by now dedicating more legitimate reps to his development, the Browns will get a better sense of what he's capable of. That doesn't ensure him replacing Watson anytime soon, but it certainly opens the door, especially as Cleveland's focus turns to 2025.
In other Browns news: