Browns Player's Wife Accuses Steelers Fans of Mistreatment on Sunday
The Cleveland Browns are 3-10 on the season and officially eliminated from playoff contention. This past Sunday, the Browns went on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers but they fell 27-14.
AFC North contests are always physical and tough, and this contest was no different. Cleveland defeated the Steelers back in Week 12, but Pittsburgh got their revenge in Week 14. While there was an intense battle happening on the field, Wyatt Teller's wife, Carly, posted on X and expressed she felt disrespected by Steelers fans.
Browns News: Carly Teller Calls Out Steelers Fans on Social Media
Shortly following the game, Carly went on X and posted a tweet saying she and other Browns girls were slighted.
"The fans in Pittsburgh today were so blatantly disrespectful to me and the Browns girls. I’ve never felt so attacked by people who I literally did nothing to. Very sad/embarrassing behavior."- Carly Teller
Steelers fans are one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL and they took out some anger against Carly, which left a bad taste in her mouth. These two teams have been matching up since 1950 so the hatred runs deep.
What was said to Carly and the other ladies hasn't been revealed, but that doesn't need to be disclosed to know there weren't any kind words.
Attacking the wife of a player is certainly outlandish but inside NFL stadiums, there's no love lost. These two fanbases despise each other, and this is the latest example.
This isn't the first instance of trash talk between Pittsburgh and Cleveland this season. Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II and Pittsburgh WR George Pickens were talking trash about each other leading into the Week 14 showdown.
Pickens said, "I don’t even know who that is," in regard to Newsome II. The young cornerback responded and said, "Obviously he’s a guy who cares more so about himself and you see that in the penalties he causes."
Nonetheless, these two teams will have to wait until the 2025 season to see each other on the field. And who knows if Carly will make the trip to Acrisure Stadium this time around.
