Greg Newsome Takes George Pickens Beef to New Level Ahead of Week 14 Clash
By Cem Yolbulan
It has been a season to forget for the Cleveland Browns. Sitting at 3-9, there simply haven't been too many moments to remember for Browns fans. One of the highlights of the season, however, was the snow-covered Thursday Night Football win over the Steelers in Week 12. After Pittsburgh's hail mary attempt at the end of the game, star receiver George Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome were seen brawling at the end zone.
Since then, Pickens and Newsome have been beefing publicly. After the loss, Pickens had called the Browns "not a good team at all" and blamed the loss on the weather. He doubled down on his comments as teams prepare for a rematch on Sunday. The 23-year-old receiver added even more fuel to the fire by claiming he doesn't know who Newsome is.
Newsome didn't back down from the beef, per Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi. On Friday, he responded to his nemesis, calling him "a guy who cares more about himself", referring to the penalties he has been receiving.
Greg Newsome Goes Off on George Pickens Ahead of Week 14 Clash
Pickens made headlines last week after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that nearly resulted in his ejection from the game. This negated two of his receptions on Sunday. Despite being one of the best young receivers in the game, Pickens has consistently struggled with immaturity and discipline.
When asked about the penalties, he said that he didn't know what he could do differently since he was "playing like every other receiver".
This proves that Newsome is right about Pickens and his general attitude. The best response to Pickens, however, would be to shut him down again on Sunday. In Week 12, Pickens had one of the worst games of the season against the Browns. If Newsome can slow him down again and help Cleveland win, he will earn bragging rights for the foreseeable future.