Browns Playmaker in Contract Year Already a Menace at Practice

The Cleveland Browns have been on the practice field for the week as training camp is in full swing. The Browns are looking for a jump in 2025, but for that to happen, they need several players to step up.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II is going into the last year of his rookie deal, but he's been someone who has stood out in practice to head coach Kevin Stefanski. In an article written by Mary Kay Cabot that came out on Saturday, she wrote about Stefanski's comments regarding Newsome II.

Cabot wrote, "Stefanski has liked what he’s seen so far from Newsome, who missed all of camp last year after undergoing hamstring surgery. He described Greg as “really healthy” and “making plays,” while also noting he’s “another vocal guy” who “brings juice to the defense.” He praised the overall coverage in the secondary as being “sticky,” though he mentioned they need to “clean up our hands at the top of some of these routes in terms of grabbing.” He values Greg’s versatility to play both inside and outside positions, saying “he can excel in a bunch of different areas.”

Browns CB Greg Newsome Has Been Making Plays in Practice

Newsome II being back on the field is a major plus for him and the Browns, as Stefanski pointed out, he wasn't out there last year. The 25-year-old is heading into the final year of his rookie deal after Cleveland picked up his fifth-year option.

Last season was the Northwestern product's worst season in the pros. In 13 games (three starts), he posted career lows in total tackles (27) and pass deflections (5) with one pick. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a 52.2 overall grade (177th among 222 graded corners), 52.1 run-defense grade (174th among 222 graded corners), and a 54 coverage grade (163rd among 222 graded corners).

Over the first three years of his career, Newsome II finished with at least a 68 overall grade and a 70 coverage grade on PFF.

Last season looks like it was just a down year, and the 25-year-old is ready to bounce back in 2025. Especially with him looking to cash in next offseason, as he'll be a free agent next spring.

Newsome's versatility is another element that makes him a nice asset, since he can play both inside and outside. The Browns are going to need him to bounce back in 2025, and it appears he's on the right track to doing so.

Being sticky in coverage and making plays that catch the attention of your head coach is a fantastic step forward.

