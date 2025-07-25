Former Browns Draft Bust At Risk of Losing Another Starting Job in Training Camp

The biggest talking point across the NFL has been around training camp. All 32 teams in the league are in the building, preparing for the new season, and are out on the field.

The Cleveland Browns know the 2025 season will be a tough one, and they are reportedly looking down the line at 2026 and may have their eyes on one specific quarterback. With this being news around the team, the Browns also had a defender retire after spending time away from the team.

While that is happening, a former Browns second-round pick is in danger of losing his spot in the starting lineup. According to ESPN's David Newton, Austin Corbett is battling with Cade Mays for the center competition.

Newton wrote, "There truly is a competition at center between Austin Corbett and Cade Mays. Corbett worked mostly with Young on Wednesday, but Mays got most of the reps on Thursday."

2025 Carolina Panthers training camp: Canales says the sky is the limit … and more. Latest intel, updates - via @ESPN App https://t.co/PVrVSkxkcU — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 23, 2025

Former Browns C Austin Corbett Is Having a Competition with the Panthers

Corbett was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft and spent one and a half seasons in the Dawg Pound. Cleveland ended trading Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, which cut his tenure short with the Browns.

He wasn't able to crack the starting lineup, starting in just one game in Cleveland, which led to being sent away. Corbett has spent time with the Browns, Rams, and Carolina Panthers. The last couple of years have been difficult for the 29-year-old.

He suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2022 season. After returning to the field, he suffered a torn MCL in the 2023 season. Corbett fought his way back once again from a major injury, but tore his biceps tendon after five games in Carolina last campaign.

Considering he's suffered major injuries for the last three years, it isn't a shocker that he has to fight for his starting spot. Another underrated factor in this decision is that head coach Dave Canales wasn't the one who brought him in. Corbett has been in Carolina since 2022, while Canales was hired in 2024.

Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, and Corbett is a player who will need to earn his stripes. In five games last season, he had a 62.2 overall grade (32nd among 64 graded centers), 64.7 pass blocking grade (29th among 64 graded centers), and a 59.3 run-blocking grade (39th among 64 graded centers), per Pro Football Focus. These numbers aren't anything to gloat about, but he can be serviceable if needed.

Mays stepped in to replace Corbett when he went down and appeared in 11 games (eight starts) for the Panthers. According to PFF, he finished with a 66.1 overall grade (19th among 64 graded centers), 74.9 pass-blocking grade (9th among 64 graded centers), and a 66.9 run-blocking grade (21st among 64 graded centers).

He looked better when at center for the Panthers, which makes sense why Corbett will need to show the coaching staff why he's the right choice for 2025.

