Browns Playmaker Will Not Be Missed by Cleveland Fans After Offseason Departure

The Cleveland Browns were one of the worst teams in the league last season and have made some changes to the roster.

They have added a couple of low-cost additions in free agency and plan to use the NFL Draft as another outlet to add talent to the roster. While that is the focus, the Browns have let multiple players walk in free agency.

WR Elijah Moore Will Not Be Missed by Browns Fans

One of those guys is WR Elijah Moore and the fans won't miss him. Prior to the 2023 season, Cleveland traded a second-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Moore and a third-round pick.

Cleveland was hoping they would be getting a young playmaker on his rookie deal that would help elevate this unit but that never came to fruition. In two seasons with the Browns, he posted 120 catches for 1,178 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He failed to record more than 640 receiving yards and two touchdowns in any season with the Browns.

In 2024, Moore logged a 58.5 overall grade (92nd among 98 graded receivers) and a 58.6 receiving grade (93rd among 98 graded receivers).

Over the last two seasons, the Browns have seen Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy go over 1,000 receiving yards. Each guy was the focal point of the passing attack but Moore still couldn't take things to the next level battling against CB2 and CB3's.

The Ole Miss product was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but he hasn't shown the ability to be a game changer.

Cleveland still has Jeudy, David Njoku, and Cedric Tillman as playmakers on the roster. They could add more pass catchers via the NFL Draft, who could provide a similar type of production that Moore had.

Moore is still a free agent and Cleveland doesn't want to pay him any substantial amount. His days in Cleveland are done and fans won't miss him much.

