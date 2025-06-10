Browns Post Lengthy Tribute to Nick Chubb After Official Exit

The Cleveland Browns have officially turned the page on former franchise star Nick Chubb. The veteran signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans this week, ending his time with a franchise where he was often a lone bright spot over the last handful of seasons. Chubb finishes his Cleveland career with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns. This makes the back the third-leading rusher in franchise history behind legends Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. The veteran back currently ranks 74th in league history in rushing yards and should continue to climb the all-time rankings.

Signing with Houston signals a change in the veteran's career, with the team already relying on Joe Mixon as the starting option. It strays from Chubb's defining trait during his Cleveland days as the lone featured back. However, considering the past two years of injuries, it is a wise move to attempt to restart his career in a lesser role. Signing with the Texans provides an ideal landing spot as well for a player who can help put an inconsistent offense over the top.

Browns Gave Nick Chubb a Much-Deserved Tribute on Monday

7 years of plays we will never forget pic.twitter.com/WU1GbpRDRb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 10, 2025

After Chubb signed, the Browns opted to post a 12-minute highlight video of the back's best moments with the franchise. The fact that a Cleveland player has highlights capable of filling out a video this long speaks to how impactful the back was in the middle of chaos. While it was the right time for the franchise to turn the page, it doesn't make the decision any less painful.

The veteran was so often a lone bright spot on truly awful teams that continue to frustrate Browns fans. However, there was always a level of reliable ground production when Chubb was healthy. The Georgia product provided far too many moments for the franchise not to attempt to include in what was a fitting farewell.

For Chubb, this is a great opportunity to rebuild value with a contending team and show that there is something still left in the tank. With the number of aging backs cashing in at new locations, this serves as a chance for the former Brown to follow in their path and become one of the top free agents next offseason.

