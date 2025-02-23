Browns Pro Bowler Teases 2025 Decision Ahead of Free Agency

Cleveland Browns fans are waiting to see what Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joel Bitonio will do regarding next season. Before the regular season ended, the 33-year-old left guard told reporters in late December he was contemplating retirement.

Bitonio, who is still under contract for the 2025 season, has been one of the better o-linemen in the league for several years. The veteran guard has been named to the Pro Bowl for seven straight years, which is impressive on a team like the Browns.

If Bitonio hangs up the cleats, it would be a massive loss for the Browns' offensive line, which is trying to rebound from a disastrous 3-14 record. On Saturday, Bitonio spoke with reporters at the Browns’ Coaches Clinic at Huntington Bank Field about his pending decision.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the veteran offensive lineman said he’s still working through his decision on whether to retire or not. However, Bitonio will give the Browns an answer soon before free agency.

#Browns left guard Joel Bitonio said today he’s still working through his decision on whether or not to retire. Will give the Browns his answer soon, before free agency. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 22, 2025

Cabot adds that Bitonio is leaning a certain way on retirement or not, but isn’t ready to share it.

#Browns LG Joel Bitonio says he’s leaning a certain way on retirement or not, but isn’t ready to share it. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 22, 2025

The 33-year-old offensive line lineman reportedly has a $3M roster bonus due on the third day of the new league year, so it makes sense why he wants to inform the Browns before free agency begins next month.

Bitonio was one of the lone bright spots on Cleveland’s offense this past season. The Pro Bowl offensive lineman struggled in run-blocking with a 59.6 grade on PFF (ranked 80th among 135 qualified guards).

However, Bitonio stood tall in pass protection, posting a 70.2 grade (ranked 35th) and allowing three sacks in 1,178 offensive snaps. The Browns could look like an entirely different team next season, depending on what happens with Bitonio and superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett.

