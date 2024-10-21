Browns Provide Big Nick Chubb Injury Update After Week 7 Debut
By Joe Summers
The Browns gave a major Nick Chubb injury update right after another disappointing loss. Cleveland's leadership has displayed anything but exemplary behavior, yet Chubb remains the lone bright spot for the worst organization in sports.
In a rare bright spot for Jimmy Haslam's self-orchestrated pathetic disaster, Chubb seems to be okay after a mid-game scare. He scored a TD in his season debut.
Regardless, the entire day was overshadowed by Haslam's embarrassing commitment to one of the worst players in the league. Some were conflicted when Deshaun Watson seemingly suffered a torn Achilles, others were less so. Everything falls on Haslam nonetheless, but at least Chubb had a moment of joy.
Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Clean Injury News After Week 7
Chubb was fantastic in his season debut, notching 64 yards on 10 carries with a score. He reminded the Browns why he's one of the most beloved players in the organization's history.
Multiple scoring attempts were denied before he finally punched in a TD, electrifying a crowd desperate for action given the franchise's unfortunate status. Cincinnati defeated Cleveland 21-14, pushing the Browns to 1-6 and out of any reasonable playoff contention. Even still, it was great to see Chubb on the field without sustaining any additional injuries.
His snaps were limited as the coaching staff monitored his progress. Moving forward, Chubb's work should ramp up and he should once again become the focal point of the offense.
Chubb has 6,511 rushing yards and 48 rushing scores in his six-year career. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Without question, Chubb makes this offense better. Here's hoping he can help turn around this miserable season.
