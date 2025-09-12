Browns Push Back on Embarrassing QB Report Before Showdown Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of noise this week around the fact that they are double-digit underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens. It isn't a surprise to be underdogs, but to see such a lopsided number is a bit of a surprise. It isn't as if it is impossible to believe the Ravens could fumble a game to a lesser roster, as this was the case last season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Baltimore can take their eye off the ball, and Cleveland's roster remains hungry for the first win of the season.

Still, there is no shortage of critics, including radio personality Tony Rizzo, who pointed out that he had heard that Sanders wasn't running the scout team in preparation for Baltimore but standing on the sidelines. Respected Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot quickly pushed back on this by tweeting out a clip of quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave mentioning that the trio of Dillon Gabriel, Bailey Zappe, and Sanders had all been taking turns running scout team to help get ready for Lamar Jackson.

Browns Coach Pushes Back on Recent False Report Surrounding Rookie Quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Having a rookie on the sideline, not even running the scout team while on the active roster, doesn't shine the best light on your franchise. The fact that it was just a hot take and not what is actually happening is great news for the Browns and their fans. It would've been an embarrassing thing to attempt to explain away.

This brings us to the point of the scout team attempting to use Zappe, Sanders, and Gabriel to simulate Lamar Jackson. Obviously, the franchise has no other choice with limited options. However, imagining this group attempting to help get Cleveland's defense ready for what they are going to face on Sunday isn't exactly comforting.

The Browns don't have an extremely mobile quarterback who can even get close to attempting to simulate the style of Jackson. While there is no one capable of completely showing off Jackson's speed that is going to be on the scout team, it is not that elusive to find a mobile quarterback capable of putting pressure on the defense.

None of Cleveland's current trio are noted for their speed or ability to break plays outside of the pocket. Still, the main focus remains the correction that Sanders isn't simply standing on the sidelines with nothing to do but taking part in getting the Browns ready to face an incredibly tough division rival.

Making matters worse, the fact that Cleveland will have Baltimore's full attention after the Ravens lost a heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills 41-40 as time expired. Leaving no chance, the inferior roster is going to be overlooked.

Cleveland's defense must lock in on Lamar to give the franchise a chance, and Joe Flacco must have the ultimate revenge game in his return to Baltimore. Both options are going to be elusive, but not impossible for a group that continues to be offended by the pre-game coverage.

