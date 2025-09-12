Grant Delpit Clearly Has Derrick Henry's Attention Ahead of Week 2

The Cleveland Browns are going to play the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown on Sunday. The Browns are massive underdogs in this game, but they are ready to roll. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he has no fear of the Ravens' secondary, and safety Grant Delpit continued with the shots at their AFC North rival.

When asked about how hard it is to tackle Derrick Henry on Thursday, Delpit answered, "Not hard." Unsurprisingly, his comment made its way to the Ravens locker room a few hours later.

"I saw that. I saw his coach had a quote and (Delpit) had a quote," Henry admitted, according to Ravens reporter Giana Han. "We'll see on Sunday."

Henry's reaction to Delpit's comments, combined with the back and forth between the rival teams, adds to the drama and excitement of the Week 2 collision.

Grant Delpit and Derrick Henry Have Back-And-Forth Exchange Ahead of Week 2

These teams don't like each other, and why would they? Baltimore and Cleveland are bitter AFC North rivals. Despite being 0-1, it's obvious that the Browns feel disrespected that they are huge double-digit underdogs on several sportsbooks.

No one seems to be giving them a chance, but Cleveland is making it known that they aren't afraid of the Ravens. In Week 1, the Browns were able to contain the Cincinnati Bengals' potent offense, holding them to just 141 total yards and 46 rushing yards.

The Ravens' rushing attack is different, though, as Lamar Jackson and Henry are one of the best QB-RB duos in the league. In the Week 1 loss to the Bills, Baltimore had 238 rushing yards with a whopping 8.2 yards per rush.

Henry finished with 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but had a costly fumble in the fourth quarter. Despite putting the football on the ground, he was sensational for the Ravens, and that doesn't mean anything to Delpit.

The Browns' safety will have several opportunities to put his money where his mouth is on Sunday. The Ravens will be sure to feed Henry, and Delpit will be needed to come up and make some stops in the run game. In his season opener, Delpit had four total tackles but logged a 70.4 overall grade (28th among 102 graded safeties) and a 79.5 run-defense grade (5th among 102 graded safeties) on Pro Football Focus.

According to PFF, he was one of the best graded run defenders at the safety position, which is where the Browns will need him to replicate that success to slow down Henry and the Ravens' ground attack.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: