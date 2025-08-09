Browns QB Just Sealed His Fate with Preseason Game 1 Performance

Heading into the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game, there were many question marks surrounding quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Things had devolved to a point where there was a level of speculation as to whether or not the rookie could be released. Not only did the Browns list Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders, but the team also brought in veteran backup Tyler Huntley as further insurance.

Add in Cleveland's ownership, making it clear Sanders wasn't their choice, it seemed a release was very much on the table. Carrying four quarterbacks doesn't make sense, and the roster now has five options. Flacco's spot appears safe, and Gabriel was drafted ahead of Sanders with a pick of more value. With this in mind, it was paramount for Sanders to come out hot.

This is exactly what happened with the rookie, going 14/23 for 138 yards and tossing a pair of touchdowns. Sanders rushed for 19 yards as well, helping gain momentum in what is going to be the league's most interesting quarterback race. What the Browns must understand is that this isn't about winning games but evaluating their rookies and continuing to build for the future.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Guarantees Roster Spot in Impressive Debut

While winning is always important, there must be a level of situational awareness that the Browns simply lack the talent. In a division with three teams with legitimate playoff expectations, there simply isn't a path to contention. The best the Browns can hope for is league relevance, and starting Sanders is that path.

The quarterback is either going to defy expectations or make a lot of pundits right. Either way, the Browns remain in the national discussion despite having no hopes of legitimate contention. This is the best the franchise can hope for and a clear argument for giving Sanders a chance. Flacco isn't going to win you double-digit games or push your team into anything other than what it has been.

Cleveland needs to embrace this and give both Sanders and Gabriel a look over the next three months. This preseason performance not only locked in a roster spot for the rookie but also made it impossible to ignore what moves should be made.

Sanders will have two more games to continue to build this case and make sure the Browns remain relevant even in what will be yet another lost 2025 season.

