Browns QB Still Has a Ton to Prove in Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns can't be happy with how rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has looked so far through camp. Selected with the idea that he could be, at worst, the long-time backup for the Browns, Gabriel has not shown to be consistent enough or dynamic enough passing the ball to warrant such a job.

He's not throwing a lot of touchdowns at this point in camp, and he's turning the ball over way too much. Far too many days, you'll see Gabriel complete just 50% of his passes during the team drills. A hamstring injury sidelined Gabriel for a little bit, and fan pushback over Shedeur Sanders' role with the team so far has led many to wonder if Sanders and not Gabriel will make it out of camp instead with the Browns.

The joint practice with the Carolina Panthers did wonders for Gabriel, however. He went 7-of-8 with a touchdown and no interceptions. A performance that would be able to help secure him the backup job with the Browns if he can prove to be more consistent.

Sanders and former Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh Steeler QB Kenny Pickett are both pushing for the backup role and potentially the future starter role if things break their way. The three men have each shown their best and worst aspects of their styles.

Pickett can be consistent, but he doesn't push the ball downfield. Gabriel is able to sling it, but he's often inaccurate when he tries. Sanders does well against the less-impressive backups, and there's potential that can translate against the first-team defenders, but he's not practicing enough against them to see if that's true long-term.

Joe Flacco, the quarterback who just two years ago took the Browns to the playoffs, is back in the fold and expected to start the regular season. If he's able to start and play well, with the team winning games, then it's really moot as to which one of these three men becomes the backup.

Yet, if Flacco or the team flounders, then one of these men, if not all three, could end up in a spot where they're playing a lot of ball. The hope is that Gabriel can be ready to play against NFL teams at some point this season, but if he can't be more consistent, then it wouldn't surprise anyone to see him being the odd man out come the end of camp.

