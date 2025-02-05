Browns QB Offers Surprise Take on Myles Garrett Trade Situation
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were always going to have a difficult offseason with massive decisions to make after going 3-14 last season. Armed with the No. 2 overall pick and having to deal with the Deshaun Watson situation, the Browns had to make hard decisions to turn the franchise around.
Earlier this week, their offseason got significantly more complicated. After implying that he would like to stay in Cleveland long-term, star defender Myles Garrett made a public trade request on Monday.
This obviously changes the calculation for the Browns front office. Garrett will have a ton of suitors on the market and the Browns have to make a decision on where to trade him and what to prioritize in return.
While this news took the NFL world by surprise, Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn't particularly fazed.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Has an Unexpected Take on Myles Garrett's Trade Request
Per Browns analyst for 850 ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi, the Browns QB said that he believes in the front office's ability to keep Garrett in Cleveland. Thompson-Robinson added that it's going to be a huge offseason for the Browns and didn't seem concerned about the team's best player's trade request.
GM Andrew Berry has previously revealed their lack of willingness to trade Garrett. Even if he were to receive a package consisting of two first-round picks, Berry had said that they would turn it down.
That was obviously before the public trade request. However, the front office's tune hasn't changed since then, per recent reports. They have shown no indication that they will honor Garrett's request. This could be posturing for leverage in trade talks. While that can be interpreted as a smart move, it carries the risk of pissing Garrett off further.
Thompson-Robinson seems confident in Garrett's return to Cleveland but whether that confidence is misplaced or not remains to be seen.