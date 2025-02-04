Browns Already Playing the Myles Garrett Trade Request Perfectly
The Cleveland Browns have officially put their disappointing 2024 performance in the rearview. The NFL offseason is in full swing and there was a renewed sense of optimism across the fanbase as the Browns head into this year's draft with the second overall selection, allowing them to add a potentially franchise-altering player.
As the Browns prepare to add a game-changing prospect, one of their current impact players could be on the way out. On Monday, former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett revealed that he's requesting a trade out of Cleveland, essentially implying that he has a better chance of winning a Super Bowl ring elsewhere.
Even though star NFL players often get what they want, it looks like the Browns aren't willing to bend the knee to Garrett just yet.
Browns Not Looking to Trade Myles Garrett Despite Request
As mock trades flood social media, The Athletic's Jeff Howe is telling NFL fans and experts to pump the breaks on a potential Garrett-centric offseason trade.
"The Browns still don't intend to trade star pass rusher Myles Garrett," sources told Howe. "Garrett has informed the Browns that he'd like to be traded and made that request public today."
Although Browns ownership and management are far from perfect, they're doing a good job at handling the unfolding situation. Garrett committed to Cleveland when he signed a five-year, $120 million contract extension back in July 2020, making him the highest-paid defender in NFL history at the time.
Garrett seemingly reconfirmed his commitment to Cleveland on "Hard Knocks" by sharing his belief in the Browns' future. It only took a few weeks for that endorsement to be thrown out the window, leading to the current situation.
At the end of the day, Garrett knew what he was getting into when he signed his contract. The Browns are under no obligation to trade him, regardless of what his football-related dreams might be.
Of course, Cleveland may now opt to deal him because of the potential issues he could cause. Many around the league aren't faulting Garrett for wanting out, either, after the Browns' repeated failures, so all eyes are on how the team will take care of its star.
With this off-limits approach, though, Cleveland is keeping its remaining leverage over the situation. Garrett going public is one way to put the ball in the Browns' court, but them stating they have zero interest in sending him away then ups the pressure on other franchises to give them an offer they can't refuse.
Maybe the team is preparing to move on from its defensive centerpiece, but broadcasting that to the rest of the league is bad business, so this is the perfect approach to this sudden storm.