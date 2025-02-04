Browns QB Seemingly Planning Exit From Team This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are going through significant changes this offseason and that will likely include the revamping of the quarterback position. After starting four different quarterbacks (somehow fewer than the year prior) in 2024, the Browns hope to have more continuity and consistency next season.
One decision the Browns will have to make regarding the QB spot is about Jameis Winston. The veteran signal-caller signed a one-year deal with Cleveland last offseason and started seven games for the team. He was arguably the best quarterback on the roster. Even though that may be damning with faint praise, the Browns certainly need a competent veteran like him as the backup quarterback.
Winston, however, may not be as interested in a return. In his new role as digital correspondent for Fox Sports during their Super Bowl coverage, Winston has been publicly gauging the interest of the league before free agency begins.
Jameis Winston Already Gauging Interest of Other Teams Before Offseason Picks Up
During Saquon Barkley's press conference to kickstart the Super Bowl week, Winston asked the star running back what team should sign him. The Eagles rusher said that his former team, the New York Giants, was looking for a new quarterback and could be interested. Winston also taled to Philly head coach Nick Sirianni about the same topic.
Winston talking about his free agency so willingly signals that his return to Cleveland may not be too likely. At this stage of his career, Winston is not a starting quarterback, but he is a more than capable QB2 for a lot of teams in the league.
A team like the Giants could potentially bring him in as a placeholder starter for a season, but he will likely have more suitors as a backup. It just doesn't seem like the Browns are among those suitors.