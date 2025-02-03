Perfect Dorian Thompson-Robinson Trade Partner Emerges After Surprise Coach Hiring
By Cem Yolbulan
The biggest question for the Cleveland Browns' offseason remains the quarterback situation. After starting four different QBs in the 2024 season, the Browns are desperately looking to find an upgrade in the position that could be the long-term solution for the franchise.
What happens with the current crop of quarterbacks on the roster will also be an interesting storyline. Deshaun Watson will likely miss the entirety of the 2025 season. Jameis Winston is not expected to return, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson's future in Cleveland is uncertain.
A surprise new hire in the NFL, however, could provide the Browns an excellent opportunity to get good value in a Thompson-Robinson trade.
Browns Could Trade Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Raiders After Chip Kelly Hiring
The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they are hiring Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. Kelly was the head coach for UCLA between 2018 and 2023, coaching DTR during his five years with the Bruins.
The connection between Kelly and Thompson-Robinson could lead the Raiders to trade for the talented young quarterback. As a Bruin, DTR started in 48 games for Kelly, amassing a 24-24 record and emerging as an intriguing dual-threat QB.
His tenure in Cleveland wasn't necessarily inspiring, as he played in six games and had one touchdown and ten interceptions for the Browns. At the same time, it's hard to argue that he was put in a position to succeed in the dysfunctional Browns offense.
It's not like the Raiders have good options at QB anyway. Las Vegas started Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder at quarterback last year, and none of them established themselves as the signal-caller of the future for the franchise.
With a massive hole at quarterback going forward, the Raiders may want to take a look at Thompson-Robinson and see if their new high-profile offensive coordinator can get the most out of his former player.