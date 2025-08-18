Browns QB Would Now Be a Surprising Cut Before End of Preseason

The Cleveland Browns are already five deep at quarterback, from presumed starter Joe Flacco to Kenny Pickett, and rookie talents Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns have a deep room at quarterback. It got deeper with the addition of Tyler Huntley, the former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback, who was added on Aug. 5 to help the Browns, who were struggling with injuries.

Since his arrival, Flacco and Pickett have yet to play in a preseason game, and Gabriel and Sanders have only played in one each. Huntley, however, has played in both. Not only has he played in both, but he's played well in both. He's 16-21 for 121 yards and one touchdown, with zero turnovers so far. Not the most impressive figures, but they are solid. Solid enough to remind everyone that he's been on the Browns for all of 12 days as of press time.

That's less than two weeks, and he's already slinging the ball as well as any of the team's current quarterbacks. Now, Huntley may be the most undeserving Pro Bowler in the history of the award, but he got the nod, filling in admirably for Lamar Jackson in 2022. In the five games he played the most under center, he went 3-2 (though he's credited as 2-2 as he didn't start one of those games). Clearly, he can play well in a system that prioritizes its running game.

Huntley has played well and done such a good job that there should be a conversation about whether he should make the team. Especially over the likes of Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders. Huntley has played smart, cunning, and well-thoughtout football. He's proven that he can win games in the NFL, and he may be the team's second-best option just behind Flacco.

Still, it should be noted that Huntley isn't the most versed passer, and he's struggled to throw touchdowns historically. While he may be the team's best backup right now, it may not make sense ot keep Huntley over Gabriel or Sanders when you know what Huntley is. Especially when we don't know who or what we can expect out of the rookie quarterbacks.

