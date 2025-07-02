Browns Quarterback Can't Afford to Slack Off Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns will have a lot of questions to answer this offseason. Namely, who's starting at quarterback? The team has five quarterbacks that people are talking about: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. As far as the roster goes, it's really a two-person race to see who starts for the team.

Flacco and Pickett are the most obvious names who could end up starting Week 1 for the Browns. Despite those being the names, it's Flacco who's seen as the most likely option. Watson is out for potentially the entire year with a torn Achilles, an injury that he may never properly heal from. While Sanders and Gabriel haven't proven they're going to make the team, let alone start this year.

Despite the fact that Flacco is the obvious choice, that doesn't mean he has the position locked down. Flacco has a few issues that may keep him from gaining that position. Firstly, his age. He's 40, and while quarterbacks can play longer than others due to the different types of issues they face as they age, the fact is Flacco isn't as nimble as he used to be.

Arms don't fade nearly as fast as leg speed or physical endurance. Flacco can rip the ball as well now as ever. The problem is that leg speed does decrease, and when you're slower in the pocket against the rush, you're far more likely to rush a throw or take a sack. It's something we saw happen constantly with Aaron Rodgers in 2024 with the New York Jets. The quickness to evade wasn't there anymore.

Flacco was never a mobile person, and now at 40, we're asking him to do a lot. He went out as the Browns' starter in 2023 and got the team to the playoffs. Now, fans are hoping he can repeat the magic in 2025. That's a huge task to ask, mostly because he's older, slower, and playing behind an offensive line in flux.

The other reason to be worried is Sanders. While he fell from the early first round to the fifth round for a reason, there is hype behind Sanders. If there's a loud enough demand to see him play, especially if he looks good during the preseason, then it's likely that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam does what he does best and meddles with the team. If Flacco isn't playing lights out alongside an impressive young Sanders, then Flacco may get replaced by Sanders early on.

Making it ever more important that Flacco doesn't slack off in any way. He can't afford to. Not with two rookies and a desperate young vet in Pickett hoping to take his spot.

