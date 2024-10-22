Browns Quickly Sign New QB With Starting Experience Amid Injuries in Week 8
The Cleveland Browns have dealt with a lot through the first seven weeks of the season. They are 1-6 on the year and have dropped five games in a row. Things continued to get worse in Week 7, as they lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season with a torn Achilles.
The Browns had Dorian Thompson-Robinson step in, but he also injured his finger. It appears he avoided a significant injury, but that leaves Jameis Winston as the only healthy QB on the team. That led to Cleveland adding another QB to the team on Tuesday.
Browns News: Browns Sign Bailey Zappe
According to Tom Pelissero, Cleveland is signing QB Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad. Winston is expected to start in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens and Zappe may end up backing him up.
Zappe was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was released by New England in August after he fell down the depth chart behind Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett. He immediately joined Kansas City's practice squad.
The Western Kentucky product has eight career starts under his belt, logging a 4-4 record. In his NFL career, Zappe has completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,053 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
He gives the Browns another QB on the roster with NFL starting experience. They lost two quarterbacks in one game last week so they want to make sure they are prepared ahead of the divisional bout against the Baltimore Ravens.
