Browns Quickly Usher Out Two Rookies Right After Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns have used the offseason to bring in different players to improve the roster. They didn't make any big splashes in free agency but used the draft and undrafted free agency to bring in new guys.

Cleveland had rookie minicamp run from May 9 to May 11, and that's where certain players separated themselves from others. At the same time, some guys didn't do enough and were released. On Monday, the Browns made a couple of roster moves, signing five guys, including Damontae Kazee.

To make space for these additions, they released four players, with two of them being rookies. WR Ja'Seem Reed and FB Eli Wilson got let go by the Browns.

Browns Released Rookies Ja’Seem Reed and Eli Wilson

Reed signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, but that didn't last. He suffered an undisclosed injury, which led to Cleveland going in a different direction. Over four seasons at San Diego, he had 155 receptions for 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns in 29 games.

Meanwhile, Wilson signed with Cleveland late last week, but his stay with the team didn't last either. Over five seasons at Appalachian State, Wilson posted 775 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite what these two guys did in college, they didn't do enough to stick around for OTAs and training camp. Granted, the movement on the roster is fluid, and there's still a pathway to getting brought back, but the odds aren't likely high.

The Browns roster needs as many playmakers as possible, considering the team went 3-14 last season. Having competition throughout the roster is the best way to build a formidable 53-man roster.

Cleveland has OTAs starting off in late May, and they will run through the first couple of weeks in June.

Look for more roster moves to happen between now and then, but Reed and Wilson didn't do quite enough to stick around.

