Veteran Defender Leaving Steelers to Sign With Browns Ahead of OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have used the last few months to make some changes to their roster. They needed to do something after going 3-14 in 2024.

The NFL draft was a great outlet for them, as they drafted seven players, in addition to undrafted free agents and player tryouts. Cleveland wrapped up their rookie minicamp on May 11, but they are still making transactions to the roster.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Browns are signing safety Damontae Kazee on Monday. Cleveland was able to poach Kazee, who spent the past three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The #Browns are signing veteran S Damontae Kazee today, source says. After three years with the #Steelers, Kazee heads elsewhere in the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/mGmImWwM5c — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2025

Damontae Kazee Signs With Browns

Cleveland has Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman as their starting safeties, with Donovan McMillon and Trey Dean III as the backups. These two backups don't have any starting experience, and that's something that Kazee provides.

In his eight-year career, Kazee has played in 107 career games (63 starts) for the Falcons, Steelers, and Cowboys. He has compiled 363 total tackles, 33 pass deflections, and 17 interceptions. The 31-year-old is now in the phase of his career when he's a depth option.

Over the last three years with the Steelers, Kazee has started in just 14 games. Last season, he had a 58.8 overall grade (118th among 171 graded safeties), 68.2 run defense grade (73rd among 171 graded safeties), and 56 coverage grade (115th among 171 graded safeties).

He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in the summer and look to latch onto the Browns. Kazee brings some much-needed NFL experience to a Browns safety room that desperately needs it.

Whether or not he makes the team remains to be seen, but this is a low-risk move that could have a positive impact on the team. That could be his play on the field or giving tips to other defenders on the team that take their play to the next step.

