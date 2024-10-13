Browns Receiver Suffered Concerning Injury During Week 6 Loss
Another week resulted in another pathetic performance by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Despite having a clear opportunity to break its losing streak against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland once again lacked a spark on offense, and mistakes across the board resulted in the team's fourth straight loss.
What made the afternoon even worse is the fact several players went down with injuries, and now the Browns have an offensive playmaker to worry about heading into Week 7.
In his postgame press conference, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed wide receiver Elijah Moore (and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.) had suffered a rib injury during Sunday's contest. There was no immediate details on severe the ailment might be.
Moore got hurt on the Browns' final drive of the day, going down after making a catch at Philadelphia's 5-yard line. That was actually the fourth-year pro's only reception of the game, as Cleveland's offense had numerous troubles moving the ball yet again.
This news is definitely a concern, especially given the fact Moore's struggled at times with his health during his career. A rib problem would be new for him, however, with concussions and a quad injury as a rookie being the two main ailments that have caused him to miss time in the NFL.
Considering how little Moore has contributed this season -- tallying only 16 receptions in six games -- his absence won't exactly be felt if he's forced to miss time. Practice squad wideout Kadarius Toney, who is a slot threat, could be someone Cleveland turns to should Moore not be able to suit up in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.