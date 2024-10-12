Browns Release Talented Playmaker Only Five Weeks into the Season
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have not only been dealing with injuries to key starters, but they also have plenty of underperforming players as they sit disappointingly at the bottom of the AFC North.
If any team with postseason aspirations starts the season 1-4, it's reasonable to expect changes in the personnel. The Cleveland Browns are no different. On Saturday, the team announced a flurry of roster moves per Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling. One of those is the surprising decision to release wide receiver and return specialist James Proche.
NFL News: Browns Release WR/PR James Proche
Proche appeared in 10 games for the Browns last season after being signed to the active roster mid-season. He was re-signed in the spring, released before the season, and then brought back to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on September 14 and has been the team's punt returner for the past four weeks.
The 28-year-old return man is among the league leaders in most punt return categories this season. He is third in total attempts, fifth in total yards, and eighth in yards per return.
As surprising as this decision was, the Browns presumably wanted to give Jaelon Darden a chance as the primary punt returner. In his five attempts this season, Darden is averaging an impressive 14.4 yards per return. Easterling reported that the fourth-year player was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game and should be the return man against the Eagles.