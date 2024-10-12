Struggling Browns Veteran Lands on IR Heading into Week 6
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for a crucial Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles as they try to avoid falling to a miserable 1-5 record. To make matters worse, the Eagles are coming off a bye week and are fully healthy, while the Browns are dealing with a ton of injuries, forcing them to make a flurry of roster moves.
On Saturday, Akron Beacon Journal's Chris Easterling reported that the Browns are activating LB Mohamoud Diabate, defensive tackles Mike Hall Jr. and Maurice Hurst while placing offensive tackle James Hudson III on the Injured Reserve List with a shoulder injury.
NFL News: Browns Place James Hudson III on Injured Reserve List
Hudson had missed the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders after aggravating his shoulder injury the week prior against the Raiders. On Thursday, the 25-year-old offensive lineman underwent surgery on his right shoulder. He will likely miss the rest of the season.
This is in line with the offensive line struggles the Browns have been dealing with all season. They just got Jed Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin back but lost center Ethan Pocic and Hudson in the same week. Wyatt Teller, Luke Wypler, and Hakeem Adeniji are other offensive linemen already on the IR.
Hudson started three games for the Browns this season and continued to struggle. He is ranked as the 67th-best offensive tackle among 75 eligible players on PFF this season. Considering the fact that he was similarly underwhelming last season, the injury doesn't bode well for Hudson's future in Cleveland. He is in the final season of his four-year rookie deal and whether he has done enough to justify another contract from the Browns remains to be seen.