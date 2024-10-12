Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Browns' Disastrous 1-4 Start
By Cem Yolbulan
In a season where nothing seems to be going right for the Cleveland Browns, one constant they have had has been the brilliance of Myles Garrett. Despite playing through a foot injury, the 28-year-old defender has been his usual self, providing a semblance of stability and consistency to the 1-4 Browns.
The All-Pro pass rusher and the team captain opened up about the team's struggles to start the season. Speaking to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, Garrett called the current situation a "rut" and gave the example of the team's defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire from when he was a player. Cesaire was a defensive lineman on the 2007 San Diego Chargers, who opened the season 1-3 before going on a run and making it to the AFC Championship game.
"Sometimes teams go through ruts...Sometimes it just doesn't click immediately. It doesn't always flow year to year as you see with some other teams, but just got to find a way to pick it up."- Myles Garrett
Garrett said that the team leaders, including him, have to take the initiative and put an end to this. He echoed the sentiment Deshaun Watson provided last week when he said that the team had to find its identity.
"Some individuals, some leaders have to decide that enough is enough, it's time to make a stand and that's got to be team-wide. So it feels like we're at that point we got to decide who we want be and create identity more."- Myles Garrett
It's understandable and applaudable that Garrett would take responsibility for the team's poor start. However, he has once again been the best player on the field, registering four sacks in five games, and grading as the fourth-best edge defender on PFF through five games.
The rest of the team has to find a way to improve and it has to come as soon as this Sunday when the Browns visit Philadelphia to take on a fully healthy Eagles team coming off a bye week.