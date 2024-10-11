Beloved Browns Starter Finally Returning From Injury in Week 6
The Cleveland Browns will need all hands on deck if they're going to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. After all, the Browns are heading into Week 6 on a three-game losing streak and are currently projected to be 9.5-point underdogs at Lincoln Financial Field, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
A struggling offensive line has played a key role in the Browns' uninspiring 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL season. Fortunately, help is set to arrive this weekend.
Browns Injury News: Jack Conklin Set to Return From IR
NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot reported on Friday that the Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin will be active against the Eagles this weekend. The veteran blocker has yet to play a game this season after tearing his ACL and MCL during Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
Conklin's return has been a long time coming as it's been over a year since he last suited up for the Browns. He worked hard to rehab his injury throughout the summer, so it's nice to see that his effort is paying off.
Injuries have been an issue for Conklin throughout his NFL career. The former Michigan State blocker hasn't played a full campaign since 2019 and has missed a total of 34 games since the beginning of the 2021 season.
Still, there's no denying that Conklin is an effective blocker when he is healthy. According to Pro Football Focus, he's averaged 72.1 run block and 75.6 pass block grades since joining the Browns back in 2020.
Considering how PFF lists Cleveland as being a bottom-five team in terms of run and pass blocking this season, it's easy to see how Conklin's return should improve the situation.