Jack Conklin's Injury Return Timeline Gets Huge Update
NFL teams rarely begin training camp with a fully healthy roster and the Cleveland Browns proved that fact this summer. The Browns opened up their annual camp with several key players on the injured reserve and PUP list, including offensive tackle Jack Conklin.
A lot of eyes have been on Conklin after the 29-year-old blocker after an injury-plagued 2023 season. The former Michigan State blocker suffered season-ending ACL and MCL tears against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, limiting him to a career-low 23 snaps on the season.
While knee injuries aren't a joke — especially for offensive linemen — Browns fans can rest a little easier following the latest injury update.
Browns Injury News: Jack Conklin Returning in August
ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Sunday that Cleveland's won't have to wait long for Conklin's return. Graziano reported that the ex-Spartan "will return to practice sometime in the first or second week of August."
Even though his return isn't happening immediately, it's nice knowing that we're a week or two away from Conklin seeing some action. It remains to be seen if he'll be healed enough to suit up for the Browns when they begin their preseason slate against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Conklin is a two-time All-Pro tackle who was drafted eighth overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2016. After spending his first four seasons with the Titans, the Plainwell, MI native joined the Browns on a three-year, $42 million contract ahead of the 2020 season before signing a four-year, $60 million extension with the franchise in December 2022.
Since making his way to Cleveland, Conklin has been a key part of the offensive line, starting in all 37 of his appearances during that stretch. Having said that, he's yet to play a full season in a Browns jersey as he's missed the following number of games in each campaign:
- 2020: 1
- 2021: 10
- 2022: 3
- 2023: 16
Hopefully, Conklin's injury issues are behind him so that he can enjoy a healthy 2024 campaign. He makes the Browns' attack better whenever he's on the field, proven by his averaging 72.1 run block and 75.6 pass block grades across the last four seasons, per Pro Football Focus.
At the end of the day, the Browns need all (healthy) hands on deck if they want to win a championship next season. As it stands, Cleveland is in a tie for the 15th-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+3500) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
