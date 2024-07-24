Browns Announce Unfortunate Nick Chubb News to Begin Camp
It's been a big week for the Cleveland Browns as rookie and veteran players alike have finally reported to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for training camp. There's an excitement in the air across the fanbase as the Browns head into this year's camp with one of their best rosters to date.
But while Cleveland's outlook is promising on paper, any potential success could hinge on No. 1 running back Nick Chubb's health. The world-class rusher's 2023 run ended in the blink of an eye as he completely destroyed his knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, forcing him to undergo season-ending surgery.
With training camp underway, it isn't shocking that Browns fans are wondering when Chubb will return to the gridiron.
Unfortunately, it looks like it could be some time before that happens.
Browns Injury News: Nick Chubb to Begin 2024 Season on PUP List
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday morning that the Browns have placed four key veterans on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, including Chubb. The rest of the quartet includes offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), as well as defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.
While this news isn't what Browns fans wanted to hear to begin training camp, it isn't surprising. Team insider Mary Kay Cabot reported less than a week ago that Chubb was "likely" going to be placed on the PUP list, which will allow him to "work out and rehab with the team" without participating in drills.
Hopefully, Chubb continues having a successful rehab and can pick up from where he left off last year. The former Georgia Bulldog was looking like his usual dominant self before disaster struck, averaging a career-best 6.1 rushing yards on 28 carries. His 85.0 rushing yards per game put him on pace for over 1,400 if he would've stayed healthy.
Since being drafted 35th overall by the Browns in 2018, Chubb has racked up the second-most rushing yards (6,511), sixth-most rushing TDs (48), and sixth-most carries (1,238) cross the NFL. So, if taking a few extra weeks to rehab means he'll return to that level this fall, you won't hear many complaints from Cleveland fans.
If the 28-year-old veteran is forced to miss any regular-season action, the lead RB duties will likely be split between the return Jerome Ford and offseason additions D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines.
A full recovery from Chubb would likely help boost the Browns' championship outlook. For now, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Cleveland as being tied with the Chicago Bears for the 15th-best Super Bowl LIX odds (+3500).
In other Browns news: