6 Former Browns Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
After being eliminated by the Houston Texans six months ago, Cleveland Browns fans finally have some action to look forward to. The final stretch of the NFL offseason is here with the Browns' training camp beginning on July 22 before their first preseason game takes place against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 10.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry had his hands full this offseason. Not only did he work hard to bring in new faces like Jordan Hicks, D'Onta Foreman, and Jameis Winston, but he also managed to re-sign key free agents like Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst.
With that being said, the NFL's salary cap limit meant that Cleveland was unable to bring back certain free-agent names. While some of those players didn't take long to find a franchise to join, others are still waiting for their next opportunity.
Here's a look at six former Browns who are still unemployed with training camp around the corner.
1. Kareem Hunt, RB
It's impossible to talk about the Browns' backfield in recent years without mentioning Kareem Hunt. While plenty of running backs have come and left Cleveland, Hunt has been a constant presence for the Browns throughout the last six seasons, amassing over 3,300 scrimmage yards and 32 TDs across 64 games during that stretch.
Unfortunately, such a resume hasn't been attractive enough to land another contract offer this offseason.
While Hunt has been one of the NFL's better RB2s in recent years, it's clear he isn't the player he once was. The former Toledo rusher managed to turn 135 carries into just 411 rushing yards and nine touchdowns across 15 games last season. His TD total was impressive, sure, however, his yards per carry continued to decline, going from 4.9 in 2021 to 3.8 in 2022 to a career-worst 3.0 in 2023.
At the end of the day, Hunt doesn't make much of an impact away outside the red zone and will limit any potential suitor's interest. After all, eight of his nine TDs came on a touch inside the opposition's 10-yard line. It also didn't help that he only hit the 50-yard mark once last season.
But even with his recent lackluster production, Hunt plans to be ready for job offers once training camp begins. The former league rushing leader didn't sign with the Browns until late September last year, so he may be taking his time until the right situation arises.