Nick Chubb Injury Update Confirms Status for Training Camp and Season Opener
The Cleveland Browns are enjoying the last few days of summer break before locking in for the 2024 season.
Rookies report to training camp on July 22 with veterans heading into camp on July 23. The Browns have a very talented roster on both sides of the ball and are looking to take that next step this season.
One of the best players on the team is running back Nick Chubb. His 2023 campaign was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now with training camp happening in a few days, there is an update regarding Chubb's status for training camp and the regular season.
Browns News: There’s a Health Update Regarding Nick Chubb
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article about Chubb's status going to camp.
"Chubb will likely be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list next week heading into camp, meaning he can be activated and start participating in team drills if he’s ready, and remain eligible for the opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium. PUP players can work out and rehab with the team, but not take part in team drills."- Mary Kay Cabot
Chubb was recently seen squatting 540 pounds, which gave the fanbase a reason for excitement and optimism.
Having the Georgia product start the year on the PUP list is the right approach. This is the second major knee injury that Chubb has experienced on the same knee.
Giving him time to continue his rehab without having to practice allows him to focus on getting complete strength back in that knee.
If he is ready to roll for Week 1 then he'll be on the field against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Throughout his Browns career, the 28-year-old has been one of the best tailbacks in the league. He has compiled 1,238 carries for 6,511 rushing yards, and 48 touchdowns.
Everyone in the league is rooting for Chubb as he's one of the most-liked players across the NFL.
More Browns news and rumors: