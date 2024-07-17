Undrafted Browns Rookie Suddenly Has Plan B if Cut in Preseason
Finally, you can smell football in the air! Teams all around the NFL are beginning to prepare for the 2024 season as training camp begins.
The Browns will start training camp on July 22, when rookies report. All vets will join them on July 23. Cleveland has set the bar high for themselves in 2024 after injuries took over last season.
As they turn the page on 2023 and focus on 2024, there will be players who are fighting to make the 53-man roster. Now an undrafted free agent was gifted a backup plan if things don't work out in Cleveland.
Browns News: Ahmarean Brown Selected in UFL Draft
Wide receiver Ahmarean Brown signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent after the draft in April.
He will have a chance to compete for a roster spot, but he was just drafted in the eighth round of the UFL Draft by the Birmingham Stallions as well. If Brown doesn't make the 53-man roster or earns a spot on the practice squad, he'll be able to play for the Stallions next spring.
Brown is listed as 5-foot-9 and 167 pounds. He has good short-area speed and elusiveness, making him an ideal target on screens and bubble passes. The Florida native also showcased his ability to return punts.
Across five seasons at Georgia Tech and South Carolina, he logged 92 receptions for 1,136 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.
The Browns have a deep wide receiver room that features Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jalen Camp, Jaelon Darden, James Proche II, Matt Landers, Jamari Thrash, and Michael Woods.
It will certainly be a battle to see who sticks onto the roster. Brown has his work cut out for him but he was signed by Cleveland for a reason. They like something that he brings to the table. Now it's about making the most of the opportunity.
But if things don't work out with the Browns, at least he has a fall back option.
More Browns news and rumors: