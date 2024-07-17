Browns' Contract Talks With Defender Not Going as Planned
The Cleveland Browns are enjoying the last few days of vacation. Training camp kicks off next week, as the rookies report on July 22 and vets join them on July 23.
They enter the 2024 season with high expectations due to their loaded roster but things aren't perfect in Cleveland.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper decided to skip out on mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new long-term deal. Management still hopes to lock down a deal soon but that has yet to happen.
Now they have reached another contract roadblock with a key defender.
Browns News: Cleveland and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Aren't on Same Page
According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have been discussing a new deal for some time now but the two sides are failing to "see eye to eye" on the number. Stainbrook added they hope talks head in a more positive direction before the start of the season.
Since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Owusu-Koramoah has been a consistent difference-maker in the middle of the field.
The Notre Dame product is very athletic with tremendous closing speed to chase down ball carriers. In addition, he can be effective as a pass defender against tight ends and running backs.
Across three seasons and 33 starts for the Browns, he recorded 247 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and five forced fumbles.
He's coming off his best campaign, where he finished with a career-high 101 total tackles.
In 2023, Cleveland had the No. 1 ranked total defense (270.2) and pass defense (164.7) but 11th in run defense (105.5). Keeping this unit together would be massive for Cleveland and JOK is a big factor for them.
