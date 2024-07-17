3 More Players Browns Should Extend Before Week 1
The Cleveland Browns are entering the season with high expectations. After last season was filled with constant injuries, the Browns are hoping things take a turn for the better this year.
The Browns are getting to business with rookies reporting to the facility on July 22 for training camp. Veterans join them on July 23 and they will begin preparing for the 2024 season.
Before getting to the facility, the Browns decided to extend kicker Dustin Hopkins.
With one key player extended, we'll discuss three more guys Cleveland should extend before the season gets rolling in September.
1. Amari Cooper, WR
This one isn't a surprise or shocking to anyone. Cooper decided to skip mandatory minicamp as he seeks a new contract.
Last month, it was reported that Cleveland was hesitant to give him a multi-year extension. We're not sure if that was true but one thing that's clear is the Browns need to pay their No. 1 WR.
Cooper is a crisp route runner who can win on all three levels on the field. The Alabama product knows how to create separation and get open for the quarterback.
Since coming over to Cleveland in 2022, Cooper has compiled 150 receptions for 2,410 yards and 14 scores. He's gone over 1,000 yards in both seasons.
The Browns need to take care of their best pass-catcher before he becomes a free agent in March. This would be the best time to take care of business. Rewarding your star receiver before the season starts will get the best out of him while locking him down for the foreseeable future.