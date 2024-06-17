Browns May Lose Amari Cooper Over Absurd Contract Offer
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their early summer break before things get serious next month during training camp. Cleveland wrapped up mandatory minicamp from June 11-13 but a key veteran difference maker decided to not attend.
That player was Amari Cooper, as he decided to skip minicamp as he seeks an extension. He heads into the final season of his five-year, $100 million deal that he signed in 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.
That annual number of $20 million is tied for 20th among WRs. With about a month until training camp begins, the Browns and Cooper have hit a roadblock in contract talks.
Browns News: Amari Cooper and Cleveland Aren't On The Same Page
According to Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are hesitant to give Cooper a multi-year extension.
"The negotiations are ongoing but money is not the main issue. The Browns are willing to give Cooper an increased salary for this season. The sticking point is the length of the deal. The Browns have yet to offer Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper a contract extension longer than one year, a league source tells TheOBR.com. "- Brad Stainbrook
Stainbrook added, "Coming off arguably the best season of his career, Cooper is seeking a contract extension of at least two years guaranteed. The Browns, however are reluctant to offer Cooper such a contract. To this point, the Browns are offering a one-year extension, but have have been willing to include guaranteed money for the extra year."
The Browns shouldn't be playing these type of games with their best pass catcher. Ever since coming to Cleveland in 2022, Cooper has been a certified No. 1 WR.
In two seasons in Cleveland, the 30-year-old has logged 150 receptions (260 targets) for 2,410 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns, including a team-high 1,250 receiving yards in 2023.
The Alabama product is clearly in need of a pay raise after the flurry of WR contracts given out this offseason, highlighted by Justin Jefferson's four-year, $140 million deal.
Giving Cooper guaranteed money only for the 2024 season will put him in this same situation next year. Why would he want to do that?
The five-time Pro Bowler is a class act and deserves a big-time deal. The Browns should tread lightly with this situation and take care of their best pass-catcher. Especially with a big-time 2024 season on the way.
